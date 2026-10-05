Straight Line of the Day: New Dinosaur Discovered: How Would You Describe It? Posted by Oppo on 5 October 2026, 12:00 pm
How would you describe it?
Dead.
Very boney like Twiggy but looks like Hillary in the face..
the Hillarisaurus.
Very quietly – it’s just outside, and appears to be somewhat peckish…
Thin at one end, much, much thicker in the middle, and then thin again at the far end…
One-eyed, two horns, purple-ish, with wings and ravenous teeth…
Not really “new.”
Imagine Maxine Waters, skin and all, but 12 ft tall, and body shaped like a chicken. Typically found in a swamp.
I will have extra nightmares tonite now. 😫
Not much meat – but it makes a decent scratching post.
The senior senator from Kentucky
Another marketing money maker for 8 year old boys.
Climate Change victim / Democrat voter / Learing Center attendee.
And one to whom all the Stolen Land Acknowledgments are due.
Imperiled by Trump’s climate denial…
A star in Japanese movie remakes
“Gumbeauxzilla!”
“Mm. Oh, my!”
“He’s naked!”
Looks and struts like Mick Jagger, tastes like chicken.