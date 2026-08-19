Quote of the Day

“But let’s be serious about these condescending leftists. They knew Arday was a phony. They also knew he was useful. His existence supported their narrative, so that irritating objective truth thing could be dispensed with. But he was never their peer; he was their pet. They tried to make Jason Arday into something he wasn’t — an intellectual and a genius — because he was a good-looking black guy with the kind of lengthy dreads that send a tingle down the legs of childless liberal wine women who spend their endless free time reading Ibram X. Kendi’s tomes (that relic of Woke 1.0 is yet another clown whose scamming was too much even for left-wing academia to bear) and doing the work to ameliorate their appalling residual whiteness.” ~~ Kurt Schlichter
Arday. Wasn’t he one of Saddam Hussein’s sons? Anyway, all the dork had to do was have a Beer Summit like Obama did once to solve problems.
Schlichter is a great writer.
I heard he drank some Bud Regular once and got the schlitz.
” …because he was a good-looking black guy with the kind of lengthy dreads that send a tingle down the legs of childless liberal wine women who spend their endless free time reading Ibram X.”
I’ve never heard Chris Matthews referred to like this, but it fits.