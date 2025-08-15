Friday Night Open Thread: Life’s Little Coincidences Posted by Oppo on 15 August 2025, 6:00 pm Someone pointed out this week that an anagram of “senator” is “treason.”
The word anagram itself can be rearranged into the phrase “nag a ram.”
I’m now working on the word representative…it’s quite a challenge.
Or “ram a nag”
Like what Bill does to Hillary…except not since 1997.
The way Bill “rams” has the advantage of not having to listen to her.
I just anagramed my name……Neeg – to be human, mankind · citizen · personnel.
Be darn, it turns out Neeg is my pronoun and I was sweating it out until I looked it up.