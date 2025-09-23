AOC Commemorates Sinking of Titanic (April 14, 1912) by Assigning Blame to Trump

September 23, 2025 — Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortex held a memorial press event for the victims of the sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic on April 14, 1912, and blamed Trump and his censorship campaign for the tragic loss of lives, to the press, in a press conference.
As of press time, the assembled representatives of the free and unbiased press posed no questions to the representative from New York.
“As Cat Sevens sang in his song, ‘Superior it’s said, never gives up its dead’,” she said with a catch in her throat. AI later added a tear to her eye.
Her aides mentioned that she may run for president in 2028.
Did you know that the rifle used by Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk was a WWI German Mauser rifle once carried by Adolf Hitler? True, it was the ultimate right-wing status symbol for the ultra MAGA Robinson.
Saw this on Amazon today.
“This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.”
Product?
Golf balls.
Let AOC blame Trump for that!
AOC and the Squad helped in the 9-11 terror attacks by offering their bodies for sex to the terrorists to help relieve their stress.
“He’s as cold as ice, he’s willing to sacrifice a ship…”
Didn’t she mean Gordon Lightfoot and his song about the Edmund Fitzgerald? Can’t see Cat Stevens singing about the tragedy in Lake Superior.
🙂