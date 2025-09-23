September 23, 2025 — Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortex held a memorial press event for the victims of the sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic on April 14, 1912, and blamed Trump and his censorship campaign for the tragic loss of lives, to the press, in a press conference.

As of press time, the assembled representatives of the free and unbiased press posed no questions to the representative from New York.

“As Cat Sevens sang in his song, ‘Superior it’s said, never gives up its dead’,” she said with a catch in her throat. AI later added a tear to her eye.

Her aides mentioned that she may run for president in 2028.