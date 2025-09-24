Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Week of 9/17/2025 Results : New Matches for 9/24/2025

We finally reach the last of matches so everyone has 5 games under their belts and we can see who tops the leaderboards. Yippee!

Results

New Matches for 9/24/2025

Match 1

Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciarra)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Catherine Schell1 – 3 – 0313 – 5 – 672
Nancy

Actress:Catherine Schell
Nationality:Hungarian
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.

Catherine Schell

VS

ContestantsRecordTotal Scores
Monica Bellucci2 – 2 – 0351 – 13 – 438
Lucia Sciarra

BornMonica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
OccupationsActressfashion model

Instructed by his former superior MJames Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.

Monica Belluci

Match 2

Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lea Seydoux3 – 1 – 0520 – 8 – 254
Madelaine Swann

First appearanceSpectre (2015)
Last appearanceNo Time to Die (2021)
Portrayed byLéa Seydoux

Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.

Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.

Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.

Lea Seydoux

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Angela Scoular0 – 4 – 052 – 4 – 964
Ruby Bartlett

Actress:Angela Scoular
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Synopsis:

Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.

Angela Scoular

2 Comments

