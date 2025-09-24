Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Week of 9/17/2025 Results : New Matches for 9/24/2025

We finally reach the last of matches so everyone has 5 games under their belts and we can see who tops the leaderboards. Yippee!
Results
|Ana de Armas
|No Preference
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|171
|2
|51
|Diana Rigg
|No Preference
|Jane Seymour
|138
|3
|112
New Matches for 9/24/2025
Match 1
Catherine Schell (Nancy) vs Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciarra)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Catherine Schell
|1 – 3 – 0
|313 – 5 – 672
Actress: Catherine Schell Nationality: Hungarian Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
After sneaking into Ruby Bartlett’s room in the swiss clinic, Bond had returned to his own room. He said to himself in the mirror, “Hilly, you old devil”, before noticing that another patient, Nancy, had snook into his room. Being the only man in the clinic, Bond had attracted the fancy of several of the girls.
VS
|Contestants
|Record
|Total Scores
|Monica Bellucci
|2 – 2 – 0
|351 – 13 – 438
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.
Match 2
Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann) vs Angela Scoular (Ruby Bartlett)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lea Seydoux
|3 – 1 – 0
|520 – 8 – 254
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Angela Scoular
|0 – 4 – 0
|52 – 4 – 964
Actress: Angela Scoular Nationality: English Bond Movie: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Synopsis:
Ruby Bartlett was one of the “angels of death” at Blofeld’s swiss clinic. She had been brought there to cure a chicken allergy, but was in fact being hypnotized by Blofeld as part of a plot to spread a crop virus around the country. When she first met Bond, disguised as Sir Hillary Bray, she discreetly wrote her room number in lipstick on his thigh, so that he could meet her later that night.
According to Daniel Webster, whenever he was sober, the word “yippee” is the only word that rhymes “hippie.”
You bet your bippie it is.