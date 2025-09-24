Straight Line of the Day: The Great Thing About Getting a New Computer Is… Posted by Oppo on 24 September 2025, 12:00 pm
“The Great Thing About Getting a New Computer Is…”
That wonderful new computer smell!
Watching my old computer graveyard expand, thus justifying the shelving I put up to house it.
… it’s so much faster, so you have much more time to waste…
… inadvertently losing all of your passwords…
…learning about all those great offers for software you don’t want!
The realization that in the brief interim between clicking “buy it now” and its arrival on your doorstep it has already become an antique computer.
…the porn loads quickly like it should in 5G.
So many new and improved cuss words to learn.
…a new computer may have Windows 11 pre-installed, instead of bricking your old computer with the upgrade.
More room for intern pictures.
I wouldn’t know. I’m using the same laptop from 2012.