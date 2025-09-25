Straight Line of the Day: Little-Known Facts About Wilma Flintstone: … Posted by Oppo on 25 September 2025, 12:00 pm
…her mother was Pearl Slaghoople. True story not a joke.
… hey, it’s so little-known that I haven’t a clue…
… she once had an affair with Keith Richards…
Incorrect. It was her babysitter that had the affair with Keith Richards
I heard it was Pearl Slaghoople who had an affair with Keith Richards.
Well you heard right pilgrim…according to Kasey Kasem.
She had her earbuds in jamming to Linda Rockstadt, so she couli hear Fred banging on the door after the cat threw him out.
If she was a real redhead, Fred would have received a lot more beatings.
Wilma? I don’t even Noah!
[aside]: I Betty did!
She had a clandestine affair with Yogi Bear.
Isn’t Flintstone redundant?
🎶she wore a pearl necklace🎶
According to ZZ Top