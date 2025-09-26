Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 9/19/2025 : New Matches for 9/26/2025

Who’s turn is it? Moi.
Results 9/19/2025
|Eunice Gayson
|No Preference
|Aliza Gur
|78
|7
|72
|Lana Wood
|No Preference
|Honor Blackman
|124
|2
|77
New Matches for 9/26/2025
Match 1
Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Lola Larson (Bambi)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Shirley Eaton
|2 – 1 – 0
|355 – 4 – 250
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lola Larson
|0 – 3 – 0
|105 – 10 – 385
Actress: Lola Larson Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Bambi and Thumper were the two gymnastic bodyguards holding Willard Whyte prisoner in his Las Vegas villa. When Bond enters to rescue Whyte, he meets Bambi and Thumper, who introduce themselves, and then take it in turns to attack Bond, somewhat playfully.
Match 2
Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 3 – 0
|34 – 6 – 542
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.