Straight Line of the Day: Interview Questions IMAO Should Institute: … Posted by Oppo on 26 September 2025, 12:00 pm i.e., “Do you press charges?” 1
Where do you see yourself in five interns?
I would guess at an orgy
Have you studied the Spanish Inquisition in college – level detail?
Have you watched Blazing Saddles a minimum 5 times?
Do you worship bacon as if pigs are Sacramental Demigods?
What’s the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow?
Right at 50 mph at top speed under ideal conditions…any faster and their eyeballs will pop out unless they’re wearing goggles.
How much do you love kitties?
Well, I love Miss Kitty Russell from Gunsmoke because I always thought she was gunsmokin’ hot. 🥵
Pineapple on pizza. Just yes or no, please.
And whole we’re on culinary matters: Basil, or basil.
He once said it’s actually Basal…or Basal and he was just messin’ with everyone.
“What’s the most I could get away with?”
Nothing. No one is above the law.
“Do you know the correct way to treat the Emu?”
The word on the street is the Limo Emu will only cooperate when given a pair of high quality sunglasses. 😎
“If mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey, what’s a kid gonna do?”
eedivy, too … wouldn’t you?
“Are obeying HR rules something that you’re comfortable with, or is it more of an aspirational thing?”
Can you keep the location of the secret HQ secret?
Where you ever involved with a Clinton?
If running late for work, and you only have time to do one thing, which would you pick?
Finish getting dressed, brush your teeth, or fix your hair?
Are you Samoan dammitt!..yes or no?
How committed to this job ARE you?
Are you an IMAOican or an IMAOican’t?
So, what is the minimum interval between these uncontrollable urges to kill?
Pocket pool? What’s pocket pool?