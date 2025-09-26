Friday Night Open Thread: Someone Please Tell the Supreme Court That Lower Courts CAN Somehow Define a Woman

Heh.

Macrons to offer ‘scientific evidence’ to US court to prove Brigitte is a woman, lawyer says
BBC News | September 18, 2025 | Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty, Melanie Stewart-Smith, and Victoria Farncombe

Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs. Macron is a woman.

Their lawyer says the French president and Mrs. Macron will present the documentation in a defamation suit they have taken against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens after she promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male.

I am amused by the obviously fictitious names of the authors. I can practically picture the actors playing them!

