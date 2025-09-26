Friday Night Open Thread: Someone Please Tell the Supreme Court That Lower Courts CAN Somehow Define a Woman

Heh.
Macrons to offer ‘scientific evidence’ to US court to prove Brigitte is a woman, lawyer says
BBC News | September 18, 2025 | Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty, Melanie Stewart-Smith, and Victoria Farncombe
Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are planning to present photographic and scientific evidence to a US court to prove Mrs. Macron is a woman.
Their lawyer says the French president and Mrs. Macron will present the documentation in a defamation suit they have taken against the right-wing influencer Candace Owens after she promoted her belief that Brigitte Macron was born male.
I am amused by the obviously fictitious names of the authors. I can practically picture the actors playing them!
Brigitte looks like one of the albino blond apes from Planet of the Apes so the suspicion is justified and I’m not monkeying around about it.
So they’re doing the French Mistake.
The age-old question: “Why Can’t a Woman Be Just Like a Man?”
Because they can’t write their name in the snow by peeing on it….not without great difficulty anyway.