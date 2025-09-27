Welcome to IMAO! Were Any of You At This Thing?

Kamala Harris’ Alternate Reality Book Tour
Politico | 26 Sep, 2025 | Alex Bronzini-Vender
… the crowd assembled Wednesday at the cavernous Town Hall auditorium in New York City for an 8 p.m. “Conversation with Kamala Harris,” a book talk …
Here, the audience buzzed with excitement at the prospect of seeing Harris up-close, and the mood was festive. The event’s “featured cocktail” was the Madam VP, a tall drink made with gin, cassis, cardamom, honey and lemon. It was priced at $24, a likely reference to the campaign year. The audience members seated around me traded campaign stories, reminiscing. One had spent much of his summer door-knocking; another had been a delegate at the Democratic National Convention. The only indication that all was not well was the intermittent thump of pro-Palestinian demonstrators’ drums just beyond the venue’s doors, which persisted throughout the event. Soon, the mere sight of the failed presidential candidate and her husband, Doug Emhoff, prompted a standing ovation. Beside me, a woman shouted, “That’s my first gentleman!”
Another, just behind us, chimed in: “We love you, Dougie!”
