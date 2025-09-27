Straight Line of the Day: Try to Accept the World the Way It Is — For Example, … Posted by Oppo on 27 September 2025, 12:00 pm
…Cats Rule!
Yeah but they weren’t expecting some kind of Spanish Inquisition and were all eaten by a bunch of starving Spaniards during the event. 😺
Bulldog:
“Trust me dog, they all get better looking at closing time.”
For example:
Space Aliens have been visiting earth for millions of years and are here now and we have to accept the fact some of them are gay. 👽
The scaffold on the left and the troops on the right are somewhat concerning.
That was when Brazilian Troops captured and started hanging some captured aliens with hoods over their heads, in plain sight, and told everyone it was just a bunch of Criminal Gringos…either that or it was a “dream come true” Biden Sniffing Event Fundraiser…for the children.
Having lots of money is not a bad thing.
All intelligent persons agree.
Harvey, Nov. 2017:
Try to Accept the World the Way It Is — For Example, …
Mika will never unleash the puppies for me. Nor give up her lib views. Oh well. What a ride it might have been. She’s very pretty in that schoolteacher sort of way.
I feel your pain …I sent her some killer homemade cherry cheese cake once….and no cigar.
Bacon is more an aspirational notion than an actual reality…
Try to Accept the World the Way It Is — For Example,
We always have room for more Interns.
Democrats may declare that Jupiter is no longer a planet.
Or a God.
I thought that they regarded most of their gasbags as gods…
Let me be clear about this, there are those of the Democrat persuasion who are overly enamored with those of their ilk who, by bloviating excessively, create an expanding bubble of hot air, which thereby generates within their adoring fans a desire to virtually worship them…