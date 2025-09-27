22 Comments

  4. Try to Accept the World the Way It Is — For Example, …

    Mika will never unleash the puppies for me. Nor give up her lib views. Oh well. What a ride it might have been. She’s very pretty in that schoolteacher sort of way.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.