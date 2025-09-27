5 Comments

    • No, proper nouns cannot be pronouns, because a proper noun is a specific name like “Dork” or “Nerd,” while a pronoun is a word that replaces a noun (either common or proper), such as “he,” “she,” or “it”. A pronoun functions as a stand-in for a proper noun when the name is either not known or has already been mentioned, preventing redundancy in writing.

