Mine are Wilma and Betty as of late….weird.
That’s them during my chOppondale’s performance. My eyes are up here, m’dears.
Ahh, never mind. You’re only human.
Can you really use proper nouns as pronouns?
No, proper nouns cannot be pronouns, because a proper noun is a specific name like “Dork” or “Nerd,” while a pronoun is a word that replaces a noun (either common or proper), such as “he,” “she,” or “it”. A pronoun functions as a stand-in for a proper noun when the name is either not known or has already been mentioned, preventing redundancy in writing.
The next day’s performance:
Hands where we can see them!
