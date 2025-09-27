Greece extradites oligarch to Moldova in $1bn fraud case
BBC News | 9/25/2025 | Jaroslav Lukiv
A Moldovan oligarch and former senior politician has been extradited from Greece accused of involvement in the theft of $1bn (£748m).
Vladimir Plahotniuc, 59, was flown from Athens to Chisinau on Thursday morning and then taken to a detention centre in Moldova’s capital, local officials said.
… The tycoon is one of the main suspects in the disappearance of $1bn from three Moldovan banks in 2014 – a case known as the “theft of the century.”
“Moldova Moldovan, tell Czechoslovakia the news.”
So he had eleven years to buy stuff and chase skirts. Were they really worth it for prison time?
George Soros: “One $billion”?
That’s rookie numbers.”