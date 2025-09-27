Darn! I Was Really Itching To Title This “Croatians Eleven”

Greece extradites oligarch to Moldova in $1bn fraud case

BBC News | 9/25/2025 | Jaroslav Lukiv

A Moldovan oligarch and former senior politician has been extradited from Greece accused of involvement in the theft of $1bn (£748m).

Vladimir Plahotniuc, 59, was flown from Athens to Chisinau on Thursday morning and then taken to a detention centre in Moldova’s capital, local officials said.

… The tycoon is one of the main suspects in the disappearance of $1bn from three Moldovan banks in 2014 – a case known as the “theft of the century.”