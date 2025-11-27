Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 11/21/2028 : New Matches for 11/28/2025

A little late for Thanksgiving, I hope you don’t mind my dressing up for my guest hosting duties.
Results from 11/21/2025
|Kim Basinger
|No Preference
|Rachel Grant
|94
|2
|58
|Barbara Carrera
|No Preference
|Valerie Leon
|102
|2
|26
New Matches for 11/28/2025
Match 1
Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Ursula Andress
|3 – 1 – 0
|659 – 3 – 321
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|2 – 2 – 0
|260 – 29 – 293
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
Match 2
Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Honor Blackman
|3 – 1 – 0
|524 – 8 – 282
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
VS
|Contstant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|2 – 2 – 0
|386 – 3 – 334
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
