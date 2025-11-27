Straight Line of the Day: What Are Democrats Thankful For? Posted by Oppo on 27 November 2025, 12:00 pm
What Are Democrats Thankful For?
-DEI The Diversity Equity Idiots
-Mamdani (he’s the next best thing to the second coming of Mohammad)
-Obama’s Mama
-Clinical work on a vaccine for Stage 2 TDS and beyond
-Their new slogan: Socialism = Communism Light and that’s the way we like it.
Low IQ Voters
Ah, crud! The Babylon Bee was thinking the same thing.
GMTA, right?
We still haven’t purged the voter rolls of double registered, non-citizens, and the dead.
Nothing, the egotistical, selfish bastards.
Media malfeasance …
When you’re entitled to everything, there is no gratitude required.