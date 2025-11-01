Straight Line of the Day: “Dear Beer Manufacturers: …” Posted by Oppo on 1 November 2025, 12:00 pm “Can you find a way to make your pop-tops silent? Everyone at work can hear me.”
It all has to do with technique.
Just very slowly open the tab or top to relieve the pressure…then enjoy and start playing computer solitaire again.
I was pretty bummed when they upgraded our computers and removed all the built-in games from them — Solitaire, FreeCell, etc. I was depressed, Mr. Taggart.
Used to play them during hour-long video conference calls.
Once the games were removed, I used the time to read and respond to work-related emails in my backlog. Was savvy enough to save them as drafts, and only send them after the meeting was over.
Video Conference: Take two paragraphs of text, read them aloud with lots of “Um”s. Show PowerPoint slides and take half an hour to tell people what their eyes are seeing on the slides. Add in late joiners, people who aren’t using the camera or microphone correctly, and inane requests for clarification, and a few public speaking tics and quirks and side issues, and there you are: an hour gone by.
Around 10 years ago I beat the computer at chess…after probably playing at least a hundred times and I went around chest bumping everyone…wait, I was by myself but in my mind I was chest bumping everyone.
… Hop to it!!!
Be still, my heart.