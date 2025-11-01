Pottery Corner

You might as well finish this song for me, because I don’t want it ever to end:

(I forgot to mention Newhart’s two wives. Oh well, maybe next time.)

.

Chose MaryAnn, but she didn’t choose me,

Second choice Ginger, but she wouldn’t be free;

Passed over Lovey — but she’s married, you see;

So I used the Professor’s bike to power up the TV:

.

Of all of the shows that have come and have gone

Some I turned on; others turned me on —

Yeoman Rand / Babes at WKRP

“Land of the Giants” — “No kidding!” from me.

.

.

“Who’s the Boss?” is the question, you know,

Even Maude had Adrienne Barbeau;

Frannie the Nanny had some plenty tight skirts,

And where did Catherine Bach get all those halter shirts?

.

“Petticoat Junction” mastered viewer-baiting,

What was “Charlie’s Angels'” Nielsen rating?

Heather Locklear on “T.J. (cough) Hooker”

And Della Street was a Perry Mason looker.

.

…