It would be helpful if “double” was spelled “dubble” and “triple” was spelled “trippple.”

In most cases, “probable” should be spelled “pro-babble.”

“Dominoes” should be called “dlllllllls,” so you could italicize the initial “d” and see what happens.

I hate the parliamentary term “cloture.”

If it means “closure,” why not just say “closure”?

If it doesn’t, it sounds too much like “closure,” and they should find a different word.