Friday Night Open Thread: Profound, Profound Thoughts

It would be helpful if “double” was spelled “dubble” and “triple” was spelled “trippple.”
.
In most cases, “probable” should be spelled “pro-babble.”
.
“Dominoes” should be called “dlllllllls,” so you could italicize the initial “d” and see what happens.
.
I hate the parliamentary term “cloture.”
If it means “closure,” why not just say “closure”?
If it doesn’t, it sounds too much like “closure,” and they should find a different word.
As long as the font style slants to the right I’m cool with it..not so much if it leans left.
Profound: Dish washing is quicker in darkness.
But taking a deuce in the dark isn’t. 💩
Did you ever notice how there are places in Europe that appear to be short a few vowels, while Scandinavian countries have extra vowels? My theory is that the Vikings pillaged the excess vowels during their years of conquest, and they kept track of the ill-gotten letters by using umlauts…
I once wrote a poem called
Kumquats and Umlauts: A Change in Direction of Fruit Flies.
I had a profound thought.
But I antilost it somewhere.
Am I a bad person for posting the Babesleaga?
No worse than Hugh Hefner was posting Pet of the Month layouts back in the day. You should be proud.