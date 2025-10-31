Friday Night Open Thread: Profound, Profound Thoughts

It would be helpful if “double” was spelled “dubble” and “triple” was spelled “trippple.”

.

In most cases, “probable” should be spelled “pro-babble.”

.

“Dominoes” should be called “dlllllllls,” so you could italicize the initial “d” and see what happens.

.

I hate the parliamentary term “cloture.”

If it means “closure,” why not just say “closure”?

If it doesn’t, it sounds too much like “closure,” and they should find a different word.

  3. Did you ever notice how there are places in Europe that appear to be short a few vowels, while Scandinavian countries have extra vowels? My theory is that the Vikings pillaged the excess vowels during their years of conquest, and they kept track of the ill-gotten letters by using umlauts…

