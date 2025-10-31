(MD) Democratic state senator accused of secretly filming two critics in bed together to try to silence them

Fox News | Oct 30, 2025 | Greg Wehner

Heh heh. Wehner. This may come up again and again.

A Democratic state senator from Maryland is accused of orchestrating a scheme to secretly record two critics — including a former campaign consultant — in bed together and then using the footage to threaten and silence them, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Federal prosecutors say Maryland State Senator Dalya Attar, her brother Joseph “Yossi” Attar, and Baltimore police officer Kalman Finkelstein secretly filmed the pair during an intimate encounter, then used the recording to intimidate them into silence. The 20-page indictment, unsealed Thursday, charges the trio with conspiracy, extortion, illegal wiretapping and violations of the Travel Act.

Travel Act?

Maybe they were going to show the footage in the internet across state lines?

Maybe you can’t film people in apartments, if they’re travelling?

I’m just like Wehner — too lazy to explain the Travel Act.

I had a Travel Toothbrush once. It sucked. Back to the story:

Prosecutors allege the group targeted the consultant, identified as Victim 1, who had worked for Attar’s 2018 campaign and later supported her political rivals. Victim 2 was in a romantic relationship with Victim 1 and was married to another person at the time, the documents say. According to the indictment, the defendants placed hidden cameras disguised as smoke detectors and a tracking device in the victims’ apartment, later reviewing footage that showed the pair in bed together.

Tracking device? Was the apartment expected to move? Perform a Travel Act?

Or were the lovers supposed to leave carrying stuff from the apartment to show where they went next? I’m not sure I get it.

Did the author mean a motion-sensitive camera, in Loo (gross) of a “tracking device”? A Dear camera?

(sigh.) Wehner.

Democrat lawmaker secretly filmed two of her critics in BED together to try and silence them, prosecutors say

UK Daily Mail | 10/30/2025 | Will Potter Maryland State Senator Dalya Attar has been indicted after allegedly filming two of her rivals in bed together in an attempt to silence them. The bombshell indictment, filed on October 23, alleged that Attar, 35, planted tracking and recording devices to catch her two critics in the act.

“Tracking” again.

Attar then threatened to release the footage of the two ‘in bed’ unless they met her demands not to speak out against her publicly, prosecutors said.

“In bed” deserves quotes?

Well, maybe, OK. I get the point.

She is facing eight federal charges of extortion and conspiracy related to the alleged plot, which prosecutors said occurred in the run-up to the 2020 and 2022 elections. The target of her scheme was allegedly a political consultant whom Attar filmed in bed with a married man.

They still use film in Maryland?

… Attar is in federal custody, along with her brother Joseph Attar

Bernie Fife sez: ” ‘Yossi’, Ang…”

and another man named as Kalman Finkelstein, a city police officer.

Shouldn’t there be an “h” in “city”? And Kalman’s a bitch….

According to the indictment, Attar, her brother, and Finkelstein worked with four unnamed co-conspirators to carry out the clandestine scheme.

So there are at least seven people who believe it’s worth non-zero legal risk to get Attar into a seat of significant power? Hmm.