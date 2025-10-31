Yahoo! Indeed

Rap music just vanished from the Billboard Top 40 for the first time in 35 years
Billboard/Yahoo! | Oct 30, 2025 | Aidin Vaziri
For the first time in more than three decades, not a single rap song ranks among the 40 most popular tracks in America. …
Not since February 1990 has the Billboard Hot 100 gone without a rap entry in its upper ranks.
Music is like candy, you gotta throw away the rappers.
Unless it’s those butterscotch candies that come unwrapped in a bag that I like to give away on Halloween and yes I admit that’s just nasty.
Since 1990. Sounds right as that’s about the time I tuned out lame-stream music for good.
And that’s about the time I threw away my Mili Vanili stuff.
Anything they ever recorded (or not recorded) is better than anything playing today.
I find I enjoy modern rap better in video form. You can hit mute, doesn’t hurt the experience much.
What?! I was just starting to understand and, somewhat, enjoy “rap”. Dammit!
Rapmusicsuxisoneword.
Weallknowthattellussomethingwedontknow..