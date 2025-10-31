Straight Line of the Day: Did You Come Up With a Halloween Costume for This Year?

I’m going as a guy with a bottle of Johnny Walker chasing kids off his lawn.
And the kids?
Those kids on the lawn will be doing their best Maduro impression, in A Visit From Saint Nicolás:
Tyrannical President Maduro Begs Trump for “Peace,” “No Crazy War”
Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro issued a rare plea to Donald Trump in English, calling for peace with the United States as tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate following a series of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Pacific.
“Yes peace, yes peace forever. Peace forever. No crazy war, please!” Maduro said in English during a meeting with pro-government labor unions in Caracas. Maduro’s comments were met with applause from the audience. Switching between Spanish and English, he repeated the appeal several times: “No war. No war. No crazy war. Yes peace. Please, peace forever.”
Nearly 14% of the U.S. Navy’s entire fleet is now positioned in the Caribbean — a major show of force.
In a massive show of force, President Trump is deploying 4,000 to the Caribbean aboard a flotilla of ships including Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, multiple P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser.
I’ll be dressed as a Dodgers fan.
I’m considering going as an emu wearing a hobo sack filled with DUM DUMS, (just for The Squad) the official snack of the DNC, and a couple cans of Fresca and a bag of deer corn.
Go trick-or-treat in front of that hunting stand the DNC put up near Trump’s plane. I dare ya!
Normally I’d say he’d be safe, democrats don’t hunt animals. BUT… now that their SNAP benefits aren’t coming, I heard urban pistol season opens on November 1st.
A what for WHAT, now?
Just like every other year, I’ll be Walt Kowalski…
Thank you for your service during the Korean War.
How about going as an individual who was condemned during the Spanish Inquisition who had to wear those special garments called the sanbenito for humiliation? 🤔
Instead of my normal look, I’ll go as a Markov chain.
I can scare children any day.
Maybe so my friend but you’ll never be as good as Biden at it.