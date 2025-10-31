Straight Line of the Day: Did You Come Up With a Halloween Costume for This Year?

Posted by on

I’m going as a guy with a bottle of Johnny Walker chasing kids off his lawn.

And the kids?

Those kids on the lawn will be doing their best Maduro impression, in A Visit From Saint Nicolás:

Tyrannical President Maduro Begs Trump for “Peace,” “No Crazy War”
Independent Sentinel | October 25, 2025 | M Dowling

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro issued a rare plea to Donald Trump in English, calling for peace with the United States as tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate following a series of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Pacific.

“Yes peace, yes peace forever. Peace forever. No crazy war, please!” Maduro said in English during a meeting with pro-government labor unions in Caracas. Maduro’s comments were met with applause from the audience. Switching between Spanish and English, he repeated the appeal several times: “No war. No war. No crazy war. Yes peace. Please, peace forever.”

Nearly 14% of the U.S. Navy’s entire fleet is now positioned in the Caribbean — a major show of force.

In a massive show of force, President Trump is deploying 4,000 to the Caribbean aboard a flotilla of ships including Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, multiple P8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser.

11 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.