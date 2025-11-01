Wait a Minute — Are News Purveyors Coming Up With Fake Names Just To Mess With Us?

Posted by on

OK, “Shovel the Best” may be a stretch, but her expert?

More than half of Antarctica’s ice shelves could collapse by 2300 – sparking 32 FEET of irreversible global sea level rise, scientists warn
Daily Mail UK | October 31, 2025 | Shivali Best

… ‘As they restrain the ice flow from the grounded ice sheet to the ocean through so–called buttressing, they represent a safety band around Antarctica,’ the researchers, led by Clara Buggered, explained in their study, published in Nature.

Note the author:

FBI Uses Secret Threat Category for Israeli Criminals Operating in U.S.
The American Conservative | October 30, 2025 | Daniel Boguslaw

3 Comments

  1. So then, less than 80 years later, you could go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high-water mark—that place where the wave finally broke and socialism drowned.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.