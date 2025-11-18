Just SitRep Back and You’ll Hear a Tale…
Coast Guard responds to Russian spy ship near Hawaii
Just the News | November 14, 2025 | Natalia Mittelstadt
The Coast Guard said it has responded to a Russian military spy ship near Hawaii and continues to monitor the vessel.
The military branch announced Thursday that the Vishnya-class intelligence ship was detected on Oct. 29 about 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, Fox News reported.
The Coast Guard responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, with the HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel.
Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters …
Chin Ho as Wo FAFO?
51 Former Intelligence Experts Determine It To Be Consistent With Russian Def Information on Tasty Waves
…Reports are that they’re just sitting there off the coast, drinking vodka and admiring the coconuts…
New American Propaganda Movie:
‘Putin’s Soldier Shortage: No Men For Old Country’
… Their intelligence people are trying to locate the position of Brian Keith before they start the invasion…
They’re merely responding to a distress signsl received from a group of castaways who originally booked a three hour tour.
“Keep tryink to contact Skyper.”
It’s twue! It’s Twue!
Putin now wondering: No make sensky, communism without gulags or guns to head? Yankees now kaputsky.
In Soviet Russia ohana means stukach
Baghdad Boris and Natasha of TASS said there is no truth to the Russian spy ship rumor. Zelensky however said he will confirm the rumor for another $50 billion.