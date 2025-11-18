Straight Line of the Day: Rumors About the Russian Spy Ship Off Oahu: …

Just SitRep Back and You’ll Hear a Tale…

Coast Guard responds to Russian spy ship near Hawaii

Just the News | November 14, 2025 | Natalia Mittelstadt

The Coast Guard said it has responded to a Russian military spy ship near Hawaii and continues to monitor the vessel.

The military branch announced Thursday that the Vishnya-class intelligence ship was detected on Oct. 29 about 15 nautical miles south of Oahu, Fox News reported.

The Coast Guard responded to the Russian Federation Navy Auxiliary General Intelligence ship, Kareliya, with the HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart by conducting a safe and professional overflight and transiting near the vessel.

Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters …