Straight Line of the Day: Schumer Now Says That Democrats Would Vote To End the Government Shutdown in Exchange for… Posted by Oppo on 8 November 2025, 12:00 pm
… some Metamucil and a case of denture cream…
… a half-hour with Biden’s autopen…
” Your women, I want to buy your women. The little girl. Your daughters. Sell them to me. Sell me your children. “
…Sydney Sweeney’s support … and her phone number…
Sweeny needs no support. wink wink nudge nudge.
Say. No. More!
…dildos, many many dildos made of pure gold in the shape of a gavel for Pelosi’s retirement party.
…personal instruction from Bobby Flay.
A reach-around from San Fran Nan!
A claw-around?
The nation’s collective soul, compressed into a buttplug and…well, you figure it out
… an army of rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers,
*ss-kickers, sh*t-kickers, and Methodists! (laugh manically)
Schumer Now Says That Democrats Would Vote To End the Government Shutdown in Exchange for… a sincere and heartfelt apology from everyone who ever referred to them as “Dims”.