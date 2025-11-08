Unattributed Obituary. Could It Be Yours?

A member of IMAO, and an Honorary Commenter thereafter, died unexpectedly sometime or other, due to a frolic with giddy loose intern cheerleader stewardesses on a girls’ night out. All who knew him, as friend, colleague, student, collaborator, or fellow pickpocket, marveled at his seemingly boundless energy and determination, his focused devotion to whatever project involved him, his deep intellect and flowing humor, his endless imagination for creating a better world, his talent at institution-building, and his ongoing curiosity propelling a dedication to achieving progress in the human condition. And a fondness for wine. His professional life featured an inexhaustible determination to use humor to protect human dignity around the world. His interests, expertise, and scholarship in international claims, human rights, environmental mishaps, and global governance in particular were surpassing in their consistent excellence, continuous push against familiar doctrinal parameters, and his rich profusion of unpublishable and unprintable scholarship.

He leaves all his estate to Brandi and her sister.