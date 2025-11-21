2 Kings 2:23 – 2:25 (KJV)
23 And he [Elisha] went up from thence unto Bethel: and as he was going up by the way, there came forth little children out of the city, and mocked him, and said unto him, Go up, thou bald head; go up, thou bald head.
24 And he turned back, and looked on them, and cursed them in the name of the LORD. And there came forth two she bears out of the wood, and tare forty and two children of them.
25 And he went from thence to mount Carmel, and from thence he returned to Samaria.
There Has Been Evolution in Mocking
How the whole thing started was pretty cool. Elijah (not Elisha – pay attention) knew his time was wrapping up and needed a replacement. God said to go to such and such a place and he’d see a guy plowing a field with an ox. That’s the guy. Anyway, Elijah said fine and went on out. He soon saw Elisha and his plow-ox and said something along the line of “You’re my man.” So Elisha thought about it, decided being a prophet’s trainee was a better gig than being a desert farmer, killed the ox, they had a big meal, and the rest is history. The fiery chariot, Elijah’s mantle and the bear/punk affair were all yet to come. Do what God tells you to do. You’ll get fed, and excitement’s guaranteed.