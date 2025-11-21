Straight Line of the Day: What’s Russia Going To Do With a Drunk Humanoid Robot?

Russia’s much-hyped humanoid robot face-plants onstage during debut

Washington Post via MSN | 13 November 2025 | Naomi Schanen, Natalia Abbakumova

A humanoid robot’s highly anticipated debut quickly went awry when it stumbled onstage at a technology showcase in Moscow on Tuesday.

Backed by the theme song of “Rocky,” the robot, accompanied by two people, waddled onto the stage before a room full of journalists ready to catch a glimpse of what the developers called “Russia’s first anthropomorphic robot with artificial intelligence.” But in a scene resembling the end of a messy night at the bar, as the robot attempted to wave its right hand, it stumbled around before falling flat, face-first.

The two men accompanying the robot scrambled to drag it offstage, while other staff members tried to pull a black curtain across the stage to cover the blunder.