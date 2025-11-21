Wait: You’re Not Going To Bilk Mrs. George Horace Lorimer, Are You? Posted by Oppo on 21 November 2025, 11:00 am Nice pea-shooter, wuss.
Never mind about Mrs. Lorimer, tell me more about the love-mad playgirl.
Look behind you! It’s coming from inside your own house!
“Bilk” is such an ugly word, I prefer something softer, more comfortable, like “fleece”…
“Dear esteemed Mrs. George Horace Lorimer, I Hope this email finds you well. I never thought I’d need your Help smuggling $30 million USD out of IMAO, (working on computer from home) but . . . “
I realize “Boink” may sound like “Bilk,” but yes…
I’m suspect about these stories. I mean, how do I know these stories are certified official today? I’ll wait for a detective series that claims to be official for the entire month.