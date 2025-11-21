Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/7/2025 : New Matches for 11/21/2025

So I am guest hosting while being in an active Babesleaga… interesting.
Results from 11/7/2025
|Jill St. John
|No Preference
|Halle Berry
|174
|1
|58
|Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Rosemund Pike
|184
|0
|36
Matches for 11/21/2025
Match 1
Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Kim Basiger
|2 – 1 – 0
|281 – 0 – 316
Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger
Age: 71, born 8 December 1953
Country of origin: United States
Height: 5′ 6″
Relationship Status: In a relationship
Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.
Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|2 – 1 – 0
|415 – 8 – 230
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
Match 2
Babara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Barbara Carrera
|1 – 2 – 0
|230 – 1 – 279
Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury
Age: 79, born 31 December 1945
Country of origin: Nicaragua
Currently Residing In: United States
Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Valerie Leon
|2 – 1 – 0
|215 – 8 – 275
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.