Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/7/2025 : New Matches for 11/21/2025

Posted by on

So I am guest hosting while being in an active Babesleaga… interesting.

Results from 11/7/2025

Jill St. JohnNo PreferenceHalle Berry
174158

Jacqueline BissetNo PreferenceRosemund Pike
184036

Matches for 11/21/2025

Match 1

Kim Basinger (Domino Petachi) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Kim Basiger2 – 1 – 0281 – 0 – 316
Domino Petachi

Birth Name: Kimila Ann Basinger

Age: 71, born 8 December 1953

Country of origin:  United States

Height: 5′ 6″

Relationship Status: In a relationship

Foreign Secretary Lord Ambrose orders a reluctant M to reactivate the double-0 section, and Bond is tasked with tracking down the missing weapons. Bond follows a lead to the Bahamas and finds Domino Petachi, Jack’s sister, and her wealthy lover Maximillian Largo, who is SPECTRE’s top agent.

Bond and Leiter attempt to board Largo’s yacht, the Flying Saucer, in search of the missing nuclear warheads. Bond finds Domino and attempts to make Largo jealous by kissing her in front of a one-way mirror. Enraged, Largo traps Bond and takes him and Domino to Palmyra, Largo’s base of operations in North Africa. Largo punishes Domino for her betrayal by selling her to passing Arabs. Bond escapes from his prison and rescues her.

Kim Basinger

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rachel Grant2 – 1 – 0415 – 8 – 230
Peaceful Fountains of Desire

Actress:Rachel Grant
Nationality:Filipino
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

Rachel Grant

Who do you prefer?
28 votes · 28 answers
Vote

Match 2

Babara Carrera (Fatima Blush) vs Valerie Leon  (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Barbara Carrera1 – 2 – 0230 – 1 – 279
Fatima Blush

Birth Name: Barbara Kingsbury

Age: 79, born 31 December 1945

Country of origin:  Nicaragua

Currently Residing In:  United States

Returning to his villa, Bond finds Nicole killed by Blush. After a chase on his Q-branch motorbike, Bond finds himself in an ambush and is captured by Blush. She admits to being impressed with him, and forces Bond to declare in writing that she is his “Number One” sexual partner. Bond distracts her with promises, then uses his Q-branch fountain pen gun to kill Blush with an explosive dart.

Barbara Carrera

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Valerie Leon2 – 1 – 0215 – 8 – 275
Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Who do you prefer?
27 votes · 27 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.