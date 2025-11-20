Babesleaga, a History

Posted by on

Haven’t done one of these in awhile so here are the links to all the previous Babesleaga groups and winners bracket results. It will pinned as first post for a week, until 11/27/2025. The road goes on forever and the party never ends.

Division 1 Groups A – H

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Division 1 Playoff

Division 1 Results

Division 2 Groups I – P

Group I

Group J

Group K

Group L

Group M

Group N

Group O

Group P

Division 2 Playoff

Division 2 Results

Division 3 Groups Q – X

Group Q

Group R

Group S

Group T

Group U

Group V

Group W

Group X

Division 3 Playoff

Division 3 Results

Division 4 Groups Y – AF

Group Y

Group Z

Group AA

Group AB

Group AC

Group AD

Group AE

Group AF

Division 4 Playoffs

Division 4 Results

Division 5 Groups AG -AN

Group AG

Group AH

Group AI

Currently Group AJ is voting. See the new match ups every Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.