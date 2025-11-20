8 Comments

  4. Any question that begins with the three words “why do women” should be immediately dismissed out of hand for being a Kobashi Maru. Nod your head. Wink at the questioner, and hit the self destruct button before they can hit it for you.

    4
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.