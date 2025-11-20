Straight Line of the Day: Why Do Women Play With Their Hair When They Like a Guy? Posted by Oppo on 20 November 2025, 12:00 pm
Me:
“Hey you, my eyes are up here.”😻
Better question: why don’t women play with a guy when he likes her hair?
I like her hair too!
Something in the lizard part of their brain is whispering, “Tighter, TIGHTER!!!”
Any question that begins with the three words “why do women” should be immediately dismissed out of hand for being a Kobashi Maru. Nod your head. Wink at the questioner, and hit the self destruct button before they can hit it for you.
Wrapping her hair around her finger is just practice for what she’s going to with you.
Just FAFO.
I could tell you but that would be mansplaining.