First of All, I’m Looking at Her Brooch(?) or Embroidery As Some Sort of Mah-Jongg Symbol

Second of all, she has a phone, so I’m not too worried about her. I won’t delve into the stupidity of tying her ankles together.
Third, and most important, she looks quite similar to a hottie — Martha — I used to work with.
What with her and Mah Jongg, I had a pleasant career.
Damsel in distress:
“Hey you, Big Boy, get over here and just dial 0 for me and I’m all yours.”
Gimp:
“Bwahahahaha too late, the concrete truck is already here.”
“I can’t answer right now, I’m all tied up…”
How do you play angry birds on that “phone”?
She’s an angry bird. She’s on the phone. QED.
Wait — was the phone given to her by that hand from “The Munsters”? “Thing”?