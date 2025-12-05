Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/28/2025 : New Matches for 12/5/2025

A women should always be fully dressed for her guest hosting duties.
New Matches for 12/5/2025
Match 1
Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Shirley Eaton
|3 – 1 – 0
|528 – 8 – 267
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Daniela Bianchi
|4 – 0 – 0
|632 – 7 – 185
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.
Match 2
Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tania Mallet
|3 – 1 – 0
|499 – 4 – 389
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 3 – 0
|321 – 7 – 485
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
It was after the movie Goldfinger came out and all the boys started wanting steel rimmed hats like Mr. Oddjob with a good knowledge of karate and all the girls wanted to be spray painted gold.
It was the 1960’s, the best of times and the worst of times.