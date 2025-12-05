Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 11/28/2025 : New Matches for 12/5/2025

Posted by on

A women should always be fully dressed for her guest hosting duties.

Results from 11/28/2025

Ursula AndressNo PreferenceAliza Gur
148124

Honor BlackmanNo PreferenceMartine Beswick
108658

New Matches for 12/5/2025

Match 1

Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Shirley Eaton3 – 1 – 0528 – 8 – 267
Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Daniela Bianchi4 – 0 – 0632 – 7 – 185
Tatiana Romanova

Actress:Daniela Bianchi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

Daniela Bianchi

Who do you prefer?
39 votes · 39 answers
Vote

Match 2

Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tania Mallet3 – 1 – 0499 – 4 – 389

Tilly Masterson

Actress:Tania Mallet
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.

Tania Mallet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 3 – 0321 – 7 – 485
Miss Taro

Actress:Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

Who do you prefer?
38 votes · 38 answers
Vote

One Comment

  1. It was after the movie Goldfinger came out and all the boys started wanting steel rimmed hats like Mr. Oddjob with a good knowledge of karate and all the girls wanted to be spray painted gold.
    It was the 1960’s, the best of times and the worst of times.

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.