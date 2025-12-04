Headline: First Amendment Debacle!! Oppo’s Right To Petition Government for Redress of Grievances Infringed!!1!!

Posted by on

Details: Oppo wanted to go to Washington, D.C., to petition the government for redress of grievances, but found the costs of travel, drinks, and hotel accommodations too burdensome. Looking for relief on this from a liberal judge.

In Addition: Not sure if I need more than one signature on a letter for it to qualify as a “petition.” Not defined anywhere, like natural born citizen.

I guess I could email someone, but I doubt they’d read it.

