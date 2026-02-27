The Atlantic | February 18, 2026 | Simon Shuster and Vivian Salama
In a speech this past weekend at the Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. “will always be a child of Europe.”
…. we should be granted power of attorney and authority to control the batty old fart’s financial and legal affairs.
Yeah but if the Red Coats had won the war we would all be speaking Cockney and other weird British accents and even a higher concentration of gays and trannies, etc.
I’d be a typical cranky old man chasing people off my lawn with my shaleigly.
…we ought to sue for emancipation…
It goes to show that imbeciles can spawn a genius
We need to start thinking about Funeral arrangements.
And how to collect on any life insurance and inheritance.
If the U.S. is a child of Europe, it’s proof that ugly parents can make gorgeous children.
Only Hope I know is Hope Solo, so there ain’t no waaaay Maury’s going to say “Fangbeer, you ARE the father”.
So STOP garnishing my wages for child support, IRS!