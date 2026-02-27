Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/20/2026 : New Matches for 2/27/2026

My turn! My turn! We have finished the first 5 rounds and here are your leaders.

Teri Hatcher5 – 0 – 010521
Jacqueline Bisset5 – 0 – 07782
Sophie Marceau5 – 0 – 07553
Famke Janssen5 – 0 – 07474
Daniela Bianchi5 – 0 – 07205
Molly Peters4 – 1 – 08186
Ursula Andress4 – 1 – 08077
Jill St. John4 – 1 – 07528
Lana Wood4 – 1 – 06949
Rosemund Pike4 – 1 – 068910
Denise Richards4 – 1 – 063711
Honor Blackman4 – 1 – 063212
Claudine Auger3 – 2 – 062513
Tania Mallet3 – 2 – 062314
Shirley Eaton3 – 2 – 057315
Izabella Scorupco3 – 2 – 056216

Results from 2/20/2026

Rosemund PikeNo PreferenceRachel Grant
142381
Famke JanssenNo PreferenceMie Hama
167019

Matches for 2/27/2026

Match 1

(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(7) Ursula Andress4 – 1 – 0807 – 4 – 345
Honey Ryder

Actress:Ursula Andress
Nationality:Swiss
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

Ursula Andress

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Martine Beswick2 – 3 – 0444 – 9 – 442
Zora
Paula Caplan

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.

Martine Beswick

Match 2

Aliza Gur (Vida) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Aliza Gur2 – 3 – 0284 – 30 – 441

Vida

Actress:Aliza Gur
Nationality:Israeli
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.

ALiza Gur

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(5) Daniela Bianchi5 – 0 – 0720 – 13 – 230
Tatiana Romanova

Actress:Daniela Bianchi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

Daniela Bianchi

