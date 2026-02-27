Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/20/2026 : New Matches for 2/27/2026

Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.

Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.