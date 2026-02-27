Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 2/20/2026 : New Matches for 2/27/2026

My turn! My turn! We have finished the first 5 rounds and here are your leaders.
|Teri Hatcher
|5 – 0 – 0
|1052
|1
|Jacqueline Bisset
|5 – 0 – 0
|778
|2
|Sophie Marceau
|5 – 0 – 0
|755
|3
|Famke Janssen
|5 – 0 – 0
|747
|4
|Daniela Bianchi
|5 – 0 – 0
|720
|5
|Molly Peters
|4 – 1 – 0
|818
|6
|Ursula Andress
|4 – 1 – 0
|807
|7
|Jill St. John
|4 – 1 – 0
|752
|8
|Lana Wood
|4 – 1 – 0
|694
|9
|Rosemund Pike
|4 – 1 – 0
|689
|10
|Denise Richards
|4 – 1 – 0
|637
|11
|Honor Blackman
|4 – 1 – 0
|632
|12
|Claudine Auger
|3 – 2 – 0
|625
|13
|Tania Mallet
|3 – 2 – 0
|623
|14
|Shirley Eaton
|3 – 2 – 0
|573
|15
|Izabella Scorupco
|3 – 2 – 0
|562
|16
Results from 2/20/2026
|Rosemund Pike
|No Preference
|Rachel Grant
|142
|3
|81
|Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|Mie Hama
|167
|0
|19
Matches for 2/27/2026
Match 1
(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Ursula Andress
|4 – 1 – 0
|807 – 4 – 345
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Martine Beswick
|2 – 3 – 0
|444 – 9 – 442
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: English Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.
Actress: Martine Beswick Nationality: Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.
Match 2
Aliza Gur (Vida) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|2 – 3 – 0
|284 – 30 – 441
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|5 – 0 – 0
|720 – 13 – 230
Actress: Daniela Bianchi Nationality: Italian Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.