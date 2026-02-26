Straight Line of the Day: Included in the Clintons’ Testimony Before Congress About Epstein… Posted by Oppo on 26 February 2026, 12:00 pm
No spoken words, just a piercing look, and a pad of paper and pen in front of Hillary with the words “The List” at the top. Bill will be busy giggling and putting his hand down his pants.
Bill:
“It’s depends on what the meaning of the word “pedo” is…and, of course, what the meaning of “is”…is.”
… an endless line of linguistic experts, parsing every word…
… aides whispering passed-on threats to congressmen who get a bit too close to the truth…
Hillary: We have no recollection of anyone named Jeffery Epstein due to age-related memory loss. Here is a statement attesting to our recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s by former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop.
Interviewer: Dr. Koop has been dead for over a decade.
Hillary: See? I told you our memories were not good.
“At this point, what does it matter?”
Ole Rodham Thighs:
“Hey look all of you sonsofbitches this is all just one big huge gigantic nothing burger!”🍔