Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 7 : Final Results and Standings

It was close but the final results are in so let us congratulate the winner of this second round group who will be heading off to round 3 to be be held in the far distant future.

Congratulations to…

Sydney Sweeney

Quite the match with Ann-Margaret who will be assuming some kind of Intern duties soon.

Final Results

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Maureen O'Hara

Shania Twain 81 votes · 81 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Elke Sommer

Dina Meyer 85 votes · 85 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Markie Post

Salma Hayek 92 votes · 92 answers Vote

This poll is no longer accepting votes Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Who do you prefer? Sydney Sweeney

Ann-Margaret 98 votes · 98 answers Vote

Final Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Sydney Sweeney 7 – 0 – 0 421 60.14 201 60.14 – 28.71 Ann-Margaret 6 – 1 – 0 380 54.28 211 54.28 – 30.14 Salma Hayek 4 – 2 – 1 293 41.85 305 41.85 – 43.57 Markie Post 3 – 3 – 1 302 43.14 297 43.14 – 42.42 Elke Sommer 3 – 4 – 0 265 37.85 312 37.85 – 44.57 Shania Twain 3 – 4 – 0 264 37.71 326 37.11 – 46.57 Maureen O’Hara 1 – 6 – 0 216 30.85 356 30.85 – 50.85 Dina Meyer 0 – 7 – 0 223 31.81 358 31.85 – 51.14

Group AO

Week 1