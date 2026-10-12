Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 7 : Final Results and Standings

It was close but the final results are in so let us congratulate the winner of this second round group who will be heading off to round 3 to be be held in the far distant future.
Congratulations to…
Sydney Sweeney
Quite the match with Ann-Margaret who will be assuming some kind of Intern duties soon.
Final Results
Final Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Sydney Sweeney
|7 – 0 – 0
|421
|60.14
|201
|60.14 – 28.71
|Ann-Margaret
|6 – 1 – 0
|380
|54.28
|211
|54.28 – 30.14
|Salma Hayek
|4 – 2 – 1
|293
|41.85
|305
|41.85 – 43.57
|Markie Post
|3 – 3 – 1
|302
|43.14
|297
|43.14 – 42.42
|Elke Sommer
|3 – 4 – 0
|265
|37.85
|312
|37.85 – 44.57
|Shania Twain
|3 – 4 – 0
|264
|37.71
|326
|37.11 – 46.57
|Maureen O’Hara
|1 – 6 – 0
|216
|30.85
|356
|30.85 – 50.85
|Dina Meyer
|0 – 7 – 0
|223
|31.81
|358
|31.85 – 51.14
Group AO
Week 1
- 10:00 am Angela Marie Dotchin vs Danielle Fishel
- 2:00 pm Jordana Brewster vs Emmanuelle Beart
- 6:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Ashley Judd
- 8:00 pm Lacy Chabert vs Fairuza Balk