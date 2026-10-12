Babesleaga Division 5 Winners Group : Week 7 : Final Results and Standings

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It was close but the final results are in so let us congratulate the winner of this second round group who will be heading off to round 3 to be be held in the far distant future.

 

Congratulations to…

 

Sydney Sweeney

 

Quite the match with Ann-Margaret who will be assuming some kind of Intern duties soon.

 

Final Results

 

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Final Standings

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Sydney Sweeney 7 – 0 – 0 421 60.14 201 60.14 – 28.71
Ann-Margaret 6 – 1 – 0 380 54.28 211 54.28 – 30.14
Salma Hayek 4 – 2 – 1 293 41.85 305 41.85 – 43.57
Markie Post 3 – 3 – 1 302 43.14 297 43.14 – 42.42
Elke Sommer 3 – 4 – 0 265 37.85 312 37.85 – 44.57
Shania Twain 3 – 4 – 0 264 37.71 326 37.11 – 46.57
Maureen O’Hara 1 – 6 – 0 216 30.85 356 30.85 – 50.85
Dina Meyer 0 – 7 – 0 223 31.81 358 31.85 – 51.14

 

Group AO

Week 1

  • 10:00 am Angela Marie Dotchin vs Danielle Fishel
  • 2:00 pm Jordana Brewster vs Emmanuelle Beart
  • 6:00 pm Danica McKellar vs Ashley Judd
  • 8:00 pm Lacy Chabert vs Fairuza Balk

 

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