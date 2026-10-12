Straight Line of the Day: A.I. Is Now Going To Take Over Medical Treatments? Possible Unforeseen Effects: …

Utah Clears World’s First Autonomous Prescriptions Without Doctors

Ground | 10/06/2026

On Monday, Utah regulators authorized New York-based startup Nolla Health to allow its AI to evaluate patients and issue initial acne prescriptions without prior human review, marking a significant test of autonomous medical decision-making in the U.S.

The program operates through the Nolla Derm app, where patients complete a 10- to 15-minute questionnaire and facial scan; it is part of a closely watched “AI sandbox” program that allows Utah’s Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy to waive regulations.

Nolla Health will use a phased approach, starting with two physicians approving every prescription for the first 100 patients, then loosening oversight to retrospective weekly reviews. The system must hand cases to a doctor if it cannot “confidently select a treatment.”