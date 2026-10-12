Utah Clears World’s First Autonomous Prescriptions Without Doctors
Ground | 10/06/2026
On Monday, Utah regulators authorized New York-based startup Nolla Health to allow its AI to evaluate patients and issue initial acne prescriptions without prior human review, marking a significant test of autonomous medical decision-making in the U.S.
The program operates through the Nolla Derm app, where patients complete a 10- to 15-minute questionnaire and facial scan; it is part of a closely watched “AI sandbox” program that allows Utah’s Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy to waive regulations.
Nolla Health will use a phased approach, starting with two physicians approving every prescription for the first 100 patients, then loosening oversight to retrospective weekly reviews. The system must hand cases to a doctor if it cannot “confidently select a treatment.”
…the office won’t have to reach A. I. on the golf course in an emergency…
…an uptick in previously-unknown syndromes, due to A. I. having a penchant for creating fictitious answers to questions…
“CORRECTION 2.0:
Please replace the word Vagasil with the word Clearasil.”
Are those archaic spellings of Basil?
I was thinking pharma would start naming it’s products something more like:
UPDATE table_name
SET column_name = NULL
WHERE unique_id_column != ‘pfiser’;
Who wants artificial intelligence anyway? I would prefer that my intelligence be real but that’s just me.
“Rx: To improve your condition, go buy extra SIM cards, upgraded memory, and Uninterrupted Power Sources and attach them to this computer.”
…media outlets using A. I. to justify stories about the health of public officials…
Medical Executions To Be Turned Over To Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots
Life size Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots dipped in pig fat and bacon grease, and operated by women, works for me for the execution scheduled on December 3.
…a lot of betting activity based upon actuarial trend lines…
Ambulance chaser bank accounts will become much healthier
…A. I. – phobia will suddenly become a recognized disorder in the latest DSM…
You don’t want to know the cure…
MSM will proudly announce that it is covered by Obamacare
…you’ll soon be referring to me as Doctor…
“I didn’t download six terabytes of medical terms to be called ‘Mister’.”
Prediction: AI companies start adopting Jewish names – Claude Goldberg, Gemini Rosenbaum, etc.