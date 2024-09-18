There Is No One More Sympathetic Than I

I have, after all, dreamt of being lost in Ms. Welch’s cleavage.
And far be it from me to disparage a poor lad in such a life-threatening and dire situation.
But…
A boy was trapped between boulders for 9 hours until crews could free him
Recorder Online | 9/16/24 | Kathy McCormack
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers freed an 11-year-old boy who slipped between two boulders near his school and was trapped for more than nine hours, a New Hampshire fire chief said Monday.
The boy was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released, according to the Wediko School, where the boy is a student.
“On Sunday evening, while under supervision, a student exploring a rocky area on campus slipped between two boulders when sticks and debris gave way beneath them,” the school, a residential treatment center for boys, said in a statement Monday.
Sunday night? On a school night? Further explanation, please! And “residential treatment center” doesn’t exactly cut it!
That’s the difference between Raquel and rock hell…
I blame it on the Bot
Boarding school for boys who will be more boys than their parents want to deal with.
Also probably the boys who will grow up to be the men woman would let get lost in their boulders, but probably only for a weekend.
Miss Welch was not amused.