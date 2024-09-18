There Is No One More Sympathetic Than I

I have, after all, dreamt of being lost in Ms. Welch’s cleavage.

And far be it from me to disparage a poor lad in such a life-threatening and dire situation.

But…

A boy was trapped between boulders for 9 hours until crews could free him

Recorder Online | 9/16/24 | Kathy McCormack CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers freed an 11-year-old boy who slipped between two boulders near his school and was trapped for more than nine hours, a New Hampshire fire chief said Monday. The boy was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released, according to the Wediko School, where the boy is a student. “On Sunday evening, while under supervision, a student exploring a rocky area on campus slipped between two boulders when sticks and debris gave way beneath them,” the school, a residential treatment center for boys, said in a statement Monday.

Sunday night? On a school night? Further explanation, please! And “residential treatment center” doesn’t exactly cut it!

