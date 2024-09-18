The Great “If”s of History

If IMAO had been truly wiped off the face of the internet this past week, I’d never know:
If DamnCat was a damn cat
If Walrus was a walrus
If Editor was an editor
If Bill is due
If Gumbeaux was ready to rumbeaux
If Dohtimes would find the time to go “Doh!” somewhere else
If Bob B was truly a bot, and if he could also guide me to salvation (thanks)
If Bob in Feenicks could just guide me to Feenicks
If tankdemon was — you know — a tank demon; and if he ever found his shillelagh
If Gene would ever get back together with his group, Gene & the Doomsday Glaciers, and that guy in the back of the bar. What was his name? One-Eyed Pete?
If Jimmy was here to stay this time
If Scotty T can give us more power from the warp drive
If Vaktatunen (or is it Vakatunen?) would vacate
If GrandLarsenE would admit to being a gator
If Windbag is really an accurate screen name
If the Magnificent Purple Walnut would change his colors
If zzyzx would remember any lines from “Blazing Saddles,” by any chance
If CaleyGraph liked Venn Diagrams
If SomeDudeInTX would get ever get over the shakes
If rametindallas would do the same thing (it must be a Texas thing)
If Andy would still be Andy
If Biscuit would fluff up
If Bubba is from the South
If Conservatarian would admit he’s a liberal
If Finbear and Fangbeer are the same person (spoiler: they aren’t)
If Hadsil ever met Gretl
If ddalry would stop being so shy
If Some Internet Guy would turn out to be Some Other Internet Guy
And if Les would take over, already! He was here way before I was!
If I missed you, I apologize — but I would miss you.
The first time I was here, it lasted 10 years (2007-2017).
But since Elon and I are planning a trip to the moon to document where Frank nuked it, I don’t know how long I’ll be around this time,. I hear there’s a swell vacation resort, retirement home and burial site run by aliens on the back side, so I might not come back.
I admit to being a gator, however grudgingly, since they have been crap for so long. I appreciate the mention though.
I am, sadly, but a minor imp, not a full-fledged demon, though I did indeed spend time on tanks for the US Army (though, despite being in regular service for over 20 years, never in actual combat.)
My shillelagh is, like the Yak, still missing.
Reward offered?
You found the shillelagh and the Yak.
There is no truth to the rumor the Yak had information that would lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.
But we still must remember that it is Basil not Basil.
Best damn cat ever!
Two T’s, Two N’s. Well, three, actually. But you get the idea. You’re welcome. Thank you.
I am Spartacus!
No, you’re not!
I tend to get fluffed up after I get fluffed over.
IF … we weren’t all here … Well then, who would be around to make with the funny?!?!
Schrödinger’s DamnCat?
Maybe I would maybe I wouldn’t.
I am a Red (color i see when I assess the current state of things, and general way I vote though registered independent), White (male/heterosexual are my pronouns) in Blue (the peoples republic of Massachusetts) though I have offspring in TN so they would be: red (neck) white (and heterosexual based on the grand-babies being produced there) and orange (again TN).
Once I retire, Red White in Blue will be my blog name so hands off you poochers…that is aimed at Frnak wherever the heck he is hiding (TX is still a red state right? So maybe its not applicable to him).
…IF you want to get to Feenicks, remember to turn left at Albuquerque.
-or maybe avoid Albuquerque altogether.
Come to think of it, what the F%@# are you doing in New Mexico in the first place?
Tratando de llegar a Texas.
Back in the day, we had to upload and download memes 5 miles, through 6 feet of snow, uphill, both ways! Now WordPress crashes and you break your leg, don’t come runnin’ to me. Tsk. Kids these days.
Now who can argue with that?
I’m not the same person?
I feel like the same person.
Man these deep fakes are getting good.