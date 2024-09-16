Babesleaga Group AC : Week 1 : Judy Landers vs Valerie Bertinelli Posted by walruskkkch on 16 September 2024, 2:00 pm Good afternoon. Judy Landers vs Valerie Bertinelli Judy Landers VS Valerie Bertinelli Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Judy LandersValerie Bertinelli57 votes · 57 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I would hate to face a choice between Mary Ann and Valerie. (Mary Ann would still win.)