They’re All Working as Press Secretaries

The World is Running Out of Children as Global Birth Rates Collapse
Life News | September 4, 2024 | Steven Mosher
…
The result of all of these empty wombs is that humanity just passed a major milestone, although not one we should celebrate.
For the first time in the 60,000 or so years that human beings first arrived on the planet, we are not having enough babies to replace ourselves.
“Empty wombs”? You sure you want to go there, Dr. Strangelove?
If you can count that gas they produce as working…
So the population bomb was a dud.