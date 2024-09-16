Conspiracy Theory of the Day: What Possible Reason Could They Have for Shutting Down IMAO for Four Days? Posted by Oppo on 16 September 2024, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
What Possible Reason Could They Have for Shutting Down IMAO for Four Days?
FBI: “We don’t need no stinkin reason.”
I am convinced that I had a killer comment that would have readily earned a coveted Harvey, but one that internet AI interests couldn’t allow to see the light of day…
I liked your comment, and encourage all other Moon Nukers to also like it, to make up for the Harvey you obviously deserved.
(And to piss off the Emu, but don’t tell the cassowaries.)
I killer comment prepared as a reply to your unpublished comment that would earned a Harvey as well !
Both comments were so funny, the controlling powers IP’d their pants. And pantsed our IP.
When you start singing the praises of Kamala we’ll know for sure.
“Click on the pop-up ads and nothing bad will happen, capiche?” – The Ad Gods of the Internet
I figured Frank J had sent evidence against Hillary to his publisher to review for his newest book “Hell-Send-Her”.
You didn’t really think that you could make the Yak disappear without any repercussions, did you?
We shouldn’t have hired the IT guy who set up the video feed of Epstein’s cell…
“What Possible Reason Could They Have for Shutting Down IMAO for Four Days?”
I think we all know the answer to that question.
This was DOJ enforcement of double top secret probation, which has now been upgraded by the Just Us Department to the new classification “felonious double top secret probation without notification while ignoring the Bill of Rights because we can”.
It’s all because FrankJ didn’t renew his copyright, so the internet bullies think they can push us around…
Copyright Schmopyright! Read my essay on nuking the moon!
What Possible Reason Could They Have for Shutting Down IMAO for Four Days?
Because 5 would have been right out!
+1
The man in the sunglasses sitting next to me indoors says to carry on and encourage others to bad-mouth the FBI.
Overall “spiciness” balance was amiss; needed more Basil, less basil.
I’m just glad IMAO is back because I was not handling “the shakes” too well.
How were you with the shimmies?
IMAO was gone?
Yes..and I was preparing myself for the frightening possibility they could be gone forever and live rent-free inside my head from here on out.
It was a personnel issue in Quantico. They didn’t have enough staff available to monitor us due to arranging a special op in Palm Beach, so they had to shut it down until they were back to normal manpower.