Welcome to IMAO! To Reiterate: No Blasting of Rap Music in Residential Areas Posted by Oppo on 16 September 2024, 11:00 am
Putin:
“That is nothing compared to our deadly Bolshevic Tactical Nuclear Bombs that could wipe out every Taylor Swift album on the planet in 35 seconds.”
Sometimes Putin does some cool stuff. Mostly not, but this could be the thing that earns him forgiveness.
Maybe even a Nobel Prize..
But the adhan, knock yourself out….
Opposcury for today — for some reason, I had never heard the term, and had to look it up.
The mainstream media only refers to a ‘call to prayer.’
A handicap in making jokes about rap music is that you’re ten years behind by the time you hear of their name, or their band, or their song. And they’re usually killed before then.
NWA is still a thing, but is the group?
Biggies, Two-Packs, and CornPops are still things, but what about the trailblazing guys?
All I know is LL Cool J is still the King.
Good thing IMAOHQ is zoned commercial.
You Can’t Touch This!
“Let’s Bust a Move!”
— Sir MIGs-a-Lot
When was this first iterated?
World War Juan, and World War Tupac.
That’s actually an aerial photo of a smokin’ hot, Springfield, cat-roasting, BBQ block party.
… wish I’d captioned it that.