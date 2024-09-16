Welcome to IMAO! To Reiterate: No Blasting of Rap Music in Residential Areas

Posted by on

13 Comments

  3. A handicap in making jokes about rap music is that you’re ten years behind by the time you hear of their name, or their band, or their song. And they’re usually killed before then.

    NWA is still a thing, but is the group?

    Biggies, Two-Packs, and CornPops are still things, but what about the trailblazing guys?

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.