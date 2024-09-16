Babsleaga Group AC : Week 1 : Judith Light vs Elizabeth Berkley Posted by walruskkkch on 16 September 2024, 10:00 am Fall is in sight and we have our next league opening. Judith Light vs Elizabeth Berkley Judith Light VS Elizabeth Berkley Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Judith LightElizabeth Berkley60 votes · 60 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Oddly, the Judith Light photos downplay her greatest assets. They’re the bosses. It wasn’t her face.
Elizabeth was hot on some high school show with Screech. Tight jeans. I mean, genes. Now she only looks like she’s campaigning to be a poster chick in frat-house bedrooms.
Yeah, but didn’t you see showgirls?
Come to remember, I did. I thought she didn’t pole dance too well. But who cares? It’s like a Bond girl not playing baccarat too well. Or Mika reading the “news.”