Babesleaga Group AB : Final Results and Standings

Despite some technical difficulties our latest group has finished and we have our winner.

Selena Gomez

Congratulations to Selena Gomez on a well earned 7 and 0 record.

Results

Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Selena Gomez 7 – 0 – 0 596 85.14 153 85.14-21.85 Camila Cabello 6 – 1 – 0 543 77.57 179 77.57-25.57 Taylor Swift 5 – 2 – 0 479 68.42 280 68.42-40.00 Billie Eilish 4 – 3 – 0 370 52.85 340 52.85-48.57 Iggy Azalea 2 – 4 – 1 316 45.14 366 45.14-52.28 Miley Cyrus 2 – 4 – 1 308 44.00 395 44.00-56.42 Doja Cat 1 – 6 – 0 140 20.00 500 20.00-71.42 Megan Thee Stallion 0 – 7 – 0 76 10.85 593 10.85-84.71

New, Group AC for all you guys of a certain age. You know who you are.

Week 1

10:00 am Judith Light vs Elizabeth Berkley

2:00 pm Judy Landers vs Valerie Bertinelli

6:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Suzanne Somers

8:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Nancy McKeon

