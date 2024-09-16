Babesleaga Group AB : Final Results and Standings

Despite some technical difficulties our latest group has finished and we have our winner.
Congratulations to Selena Gomez on a well earned 7 and 0 record.
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Selena Gomez
|7 – 0 – 0
|596
|85.14
|153
|85.14-21.85
|Camila Cabello
|6 – 1 – 0
|543
|77.57
|179
|77.57-25.57
|Taylor Swift
|5 – 2 – 0
|479
|68.42
|280
|68.42-40.00
|Billie Eilish
|4 – 3 – 0
|370
|52.85
|340
|52.85-48.57
|Iggy Azalea
|2 – 4 – 1
|316
|45.14
|366
|45.14-52.28
|Miley Cyrus
|2 – 4 – 1
|308
|44.00
|395
|44.00-56.42
|Doja Cat
|1 – 6 – 0
|140
|20.00
|500
|20.00-71.42
|Megan Thee Stallion
|0 – 7 – 0
|76
|10.85
|593
|10.85-84.71
New, Group AC for all you guys of a certain age. You know who you are.
Week 1
- 10:00 am Judith Light vs Elizabeth Berkley
- 2:00 pm Judy Landers vs Valerie Bertinelli
- 6:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Suzanne Somers
- 8:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Nancy McKeon