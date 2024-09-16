Babesleaga Group AB : Final Results and Standings

Despite some technical difficulties our latest group has finished and we have our winner.

Selena Gomez

Congratulations to Selena Gomez on a well earned 7 and 0 record.

Results

Standings

ContestantRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Selena Gomez7 – 0 – 059685.1415385.14-21.85
Camila Cabello6 – 1 – 054377.5717977.57-25.57
Taylor Swift5 – 2 – 047968.4228068.42-40.00
Billie Eilish4 – 3 – 037052.8534052.85-48.57
Iggy Azalea2 – 4 – 131645.1436645.14-52.28
Miley Cyrus2 – 4 – 130844.0039544.00-56.42
Doja Cat1 – 6 – 014020.0050020.00-71.42
Megan Thee Stallion0 – 7 – 07610.8559310.85-84.71

New, Group AC for all you guys of a certain age. You know who you are.

Week 1

  • 10:00 am Judith Light vs Elizabeth Berkley
  • 2:00 pm Judy Landers vs Valerie Bertinelli
  • 6:00 pm Marilu Henner vs Suzanne Somers
  • 8:00 pm Meredith Baxter vs Nancy McKeon

