Babesleaga Group AC : Week 2 : Judith Light vs Meredith Baxter Posted by walruskkkch on 23 September 2024, 8:00 pm Good night. Judith Light vs Meredith Baxter Judith Light (0-1-0 Pts. 28 Avg. 28.00) Week 1 Lost to Elizabeth Berkley 28-66 VS Meredith Baxter (1-0-0 Pts. 73 Avg. 73.00) Week 1 Defeated Nancy McKeon 73-30 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Judith LightMeredith Baxter95 votes · 95 answersVote