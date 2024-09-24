Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 24 September 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Showtime at the Crocidero…
FAMOUS FRANCHISES THAT FAILED –
The Gator Burger
Inventor: “The only way I can get the gators to all come in for slaughter is if a bunch hot University of Florida Cheerleaders start giving free table dances.”
circa 1947
Evidence dump for Diddy…
Am I hungry or just horny?
The guy with the pipe has to go.
Our wait staff is very aggressive in their desire to please.
Sorority hazing – Bayou style…
Locally-sourced takes an ugly turn…
I thought it was uncomfortable when the dogs watched…
Well! That table is just ruined!
So was the suit.
“See Honey? I told you if you didn’t fix that pipe soon it would look like a swamp in here!”
Lunch time at the Darwin awards.
