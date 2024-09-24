Caption This!

  2. FAMOUS FRANCHISES THAT FAILED –
    The Gator Burger
    Inventor: “The only way I can get the gators to all come in for slaughter is if a bunch hot University of Florida Cheerleaders start giving free table dances.”
    circa 1947

